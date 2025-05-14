7 best independent local coffee shops I have found in Glasgow

Glasgow has been powered by coffee and cake through the hard times and the good over recent years.
Ditch that chain coffee you are picking up in the morning, and instead support local business as these independent Glasgow coffee shops where you’ll notice the difference in taste and flavour.
Here are seven independent coffee shops to visit that only exist in our local neighbourhoods.
1. Hinba
Hinba started on the west coast of Scotland, selecting and roasting all their coffee on the Isle of Seil. As well as their flagship shop in Oban, they have a specialty coffee shop in Glasgow. Look for their distinctive forest green shopfront on Dumbarton Road for Hebridean-roasted coffee, brunch dishes and pastries. 86 Dumbarton Road, G11 6NX. | Hinba
2. Outlier
A community-focused cafe and bakery on London Road is the start of an ambitious project to create a contemporary art space between the Calton and Trongate. The building was previously a textile studio. Try an espresso by the Good Coffee Cartel - alongside popular sandwiches like their chicken Parmo with bacon, Béchamel, Loch Arthur cheddar, Parmesan, spring onion, chives, spicy tomato sauce on house ciabatta. From the bakery, ask for a rhubarb galette or cardamon bun. Find them at 38 London Road G1 5NB. | Outlier
3. Papercup
Papercup make an incredible cup of coffee - one of our personal favourite filter coffee shops in the city if we're being honest. If you're serious about coffee, get yourself down to their café on Great Western Road. 603 Great Western Road, Glasgow G12 8HX. | Papercup
4. Short Long Black
Come for the coffee, stay for the pastries, Look for lemon meringue tart, cinnamon buns, carrot loaf and chocolate cookies straight out of the oven. Great for supplies when planning a Queen's Park picnic. 501 Victoria Road, G42 8RL | Short Long Black