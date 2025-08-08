Pubs of East Kilbride: 7 of the best pubs in East Kilbride for a drink this weekend

Here are the best pubs to head to in East Kilbride this weekend.

East Kilbride has a bustling food and drink scene, which is why we wanted to shine the spotlight on it.

There are many great pubs in the South Lanarkshire town where you can head to for a great night out.

Following the closure of many hospitality spots across Lanarkshire, East Kilbride has emerged as one of the very best spots in Lanarkshire for food and drink.

With an abundance of pubs, restaurants, cafes, and much more - there’s a real buzz around East Kilbride. It’s only half an hour away on the train, so make sure to get yourself down to the satellite town.

Here are seven of the best pubs to head to in East Kilbride this weekend.

1. The Montgomerie Arms

The Montgomerie Arms is one of the original coaching inns which dates back to 1656 and is East Kilbride's oldest pub. The pub is still very much a hub for the community and a great place for a pint. 1 Montgomery Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4JS. | Supplied

2. The Gardenhall Inn

The Gardenhall Inn is a great place to meet friends in East Kilbride. Enjoy pints and drinks here as well as terrific pub food. Gardenhall, Mossneuk, East Kilbride, Glasgow G75 8SP. | The Gardenhall Inn

3. The Village Inn

Located in the heart of the village in East Kilbride has 15 draught beer taps and 4 large screens. They regularly have live music on in the pub. Unit 1, The Maxwell Building, 55 Nasmyth Ave, East Kilbride, Glasgow G75 0BE. | The Village Inn

4. Hudsons

Expect a cosy and relaxed atmosphere during the day at Hudsons with it being one of the most popular pubs to head to in the evening with open-mic nights, live music and their much-loved quiz. 14/16 Cornwall Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 1JR. | Supplied

