The long cold, nights are drawing in as winter begins to take grip, here are some cosy pubs in Glasgow to take refuge in.

City Centre

(154 Hope Street, G2 2TH, 0141 333 0980)

Travellers crossing the city from either of the two big train stations to the various hotels and shopping hot spots in Glasgow, will often accidentally stumble across this cracking little pub.

Stopping for a quick pint or dram, they will inevitably while the rest of the afternoon away in its cosy confines, chatting to the regulars, who range from students and young couples to pensioners and tourists.

With knowledgeable, friendly staff, comfort food, like pies and toasties, and one of the biggest drinks selections around - wait until you see the gantry - the Pot Still’s distressed leather seats and warm interior offer the perfect place to settle in and enjoy the atmosphere of a traditional Glaswegian pub.

(153 Bath St, Glasgow G2 4SQ, 0141 221 7711)

With its quirky interior - featuring a cornucopia of lived-in furniture and vintage wallpaper - this basement pub on Bath Street is just about as welcoming as they come.

A great place to catch up with friends, enjoy a cocktail or two, or go the whole hog and enjoy a full meal by candle light, the Butterfly and Pig also hosts some excellent live music to keep you entertained on cold winter nights.

The West End

(1147 Argyle St, G3 8TB, 0141 576 5204)

Visitors to the city seeking an authentic Scottish bar will often be told by locals to check out this cosy little pub on Argyle Street, with its snug interior and roaring turf fire.

The bar also has an excellent selection of Scotland’s national drink and often features live folk music, leading to some great nights out that will make you feel like you’ve been transported to a remote pub in the highlands.

(Ashton Lane, G12 8SJ, 0141 342 4966)

Not only is this one of the comfiest little pubs in the city’s west end, it’s also one of the prettiest. With its atmospheric lights, spacious conservatory and delicious comfort food, Brel is one of the most endearing bars you’ll find in Glasgow and the perfect place to enjoy a romantic date or a fun night out on a cold winter’s night.

They do a roaring trade in great Belgian and world beers - with over fifty to choose from - so you’ll always find one to suit any taste and for the seafood lovers, their gorgeous mussels are to die for.

(1125 Argyle St, City Centre, Glasgow G3 8ND)

The Finnieston as a bar is hard to pin down; it’s a complex blend of cocktail bar, fine dining restaurant and old school local, and it’s a combination that somehow works so well that the Finnieston has led the charge of pioneering new food and drink spots that have spread across the area of the city it is named for.

Low ceilings, cosy booths with leather seats, exposed brickwork and a nautical theme all add to the rustic feel, and alongside the open fire, create a homely atmosphere perfect for relaxing while enjoying the stunning drinks the bar’s resident mixologists produce.

(617 Great Western Road, G12 8HX, Tel: 141 339 2299)

The Belle, with its craft ales, dogs lying by the open fire, and mix of colourful local characters, feels like a village pub nestled in the bustling confines of the city.

Warm and welcoming, it’s the ideal place to nestle in and watch the world go by.

There’s no gastro-pub food or pretentious tomfoolery here; with cloudy Addlestone’s cider on tap and some of the best coffee in the west, it’s a strictly substance over style watering hole.

The pub is such a favourite with Glaswegians that staff are forced to take down the sign at the end of the night to stop it being stolen.

Merchant City

Rab Ha’s

(83 Hutcheson Street, G1 1SH, 0141 572 0400)

The delightfully named Rab Ha’s (short for Robert Hall - the Glasgow Glutton - a renowned 19th Century inhabitant in the area) has been a favourite spot in Glasgow’s Merchant City for decades.

With its exposed brickwork, wooden furniture and rustic aesthetic, this cosy pub, eatery and hotel, is a great place to escape the erratic winter weather and enjoy some traditional Scottish comfort food, a great pint or even just a chat with the friendly staff and regulars.