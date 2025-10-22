7 new and exciting South Lanarkshire restaurants and bars you should know about

South Lanarkshire has a thriving food and drink scene right now, with people absolutely spoiled for choice when it comes to new openings.
Although we’ve said farewell to Carrigan’s and Coppertrees in East Kilbride in recent weeks, it is still an exciting time for food and drink in South Lanarkshire with new arrivals joining the likes of the Wee Gurkha Curry House, Angels Hotel and Mekong.
Here are seven new and exciting South Lanarkshire restaurants and bars you should know about
1. The Osprey, East Kilbride
The Birk family, who have owned and operated The Malletsheugh, an award-winning restaurant in bar in Newton Mearns, for the last two years have confirmed plans to open their second restaurant. The latest dining concept will be located at the former Carrigan’s site in East Kilbride. Before that, it was the New Farm pub, in a converted building within the grounds of Calderglen Country Park. The announcement of their plans says: “The best Indian restaurant in Scotland is spreading its wings and launching a second hot dining spot with a brand new name – The Osprey. The Osprey sees them build on the reputation they have established for incredible food and service, promising to bring the same premium experience at remarkably reasonable prices.” | Supplied
2. Beijing Banquet, Rutherglen
Beijing Banquet who currently have restaurants in Renfrew, Falkirk, Kilmarnock, Sighthill, Glenrothes and Danderhall will open in the former Mecca Bingo hall at 58 Main Street in Rutherglen before the end of 2025. | Beijing Banquet
3. Ruby's, East Kilbride
East Kilbride’s hospitality scene is set for a major boost, with over £700,000 being invested to transform Coppertrees restaurant into a brand-new independent venue, Ruby’s, opening this November. Ruby’s will bring a fresh, modern dining and drinking destination to the town – creating a stylish, welcoming space for locals and visitors alike. The project is being led by Struan Barclay and James McArthur, who bring a wealth of experience and a shared passion for creating memorable hospitality experiences. | Ruby's
4. Nineteenth Hole
The Nineteenth Hole is a new sports bar which has recently opened in Uddingston. They are open seven days week from 11am, offering beer, wine, spirits and bar snacks. You can also enjoy karaoke, live music and a quiz night here. Make sure to give there interactive dart board a go too. | Nineteenth Hole