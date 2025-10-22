7 new and exciting South Lanarkshire restaurants and bars you should know about

1 . The Osprey, East Kilbride

The Birk family, who have owned and operated The Malletsheugh, an award-winning restaurant in bar in Newton Mearns, for the last two years have confirmed plans to open their second restaurant. The latest dining concept will be located at the former Carrigan’s site in East Kilbride. Before that, it was the New Farm pub, in a converted building within the grounds of Calderglen Country Park. The announcement of their plans says: “The best Indian restaurant in Scotland is spreading its wings and launching a second hot dining spot with a brand new name – The Osprey. The Osprey sees them build on the reputation they have established for incredible food and service, promising to bring the same premium experience at remarkably reasonable prices.” | Supplied