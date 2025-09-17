7 new exciting openings in Glasgow you need to visit this autumn

Glasgow’s food and drink scene is bustling with there being plenty of new openings to write about.
In recent weeks, we’ve had everything from huge chains opening in the city to American-style diners with retro Glasgow Subway seating.
Here are seven of the best new openings to visit in Glasgow this autumn.
1. Queens Diner
Queens Diner is the newest addition to the Southside's bustling food and drink scene. The American-style diner has opened in the former Grain and Grind on Battlefield Road. They're serving great coffee, hot sub rolls and a juicy cheese burger. 50 Battlefield Road, Glasgow G42 9QF. | Queens Diner
2. Malocchio
Malocchio is a celebration of fresh, vibrant and authentic Italian cuisine, offering a hybrid of traditionally-inspired dishes with a contemporary twist. Head to the new restaurant on Ingram Street in the Merchant City. 159 Ingram Street, Glasgow G1 1DW. | Malocchio
3. Dishoom Glasgow
Dishoom was one of the most hotly anticipated new openings coming to Glasgow city centre. The new addition to the local food seen took its place at the ground floor location of the former stock exchange building on Nelson Mandela Place. Dishoom is a wildly popular chain of restaurants inspired by Irani cafes that were popular in Mumbai in the 1960s. It first opened in London’s Covent Garden in 2010 and has grown from there. The menu combines elements of comfort food and street food. Their breakfast naan breads have a cult following. 6, 11 Nelson Mandela Pl, Glasgow G2 1QY. | Dishoom
4. Kitty's Donuts
Kitty's Donuts who are known for supplying donuts to Brooklyn Cafe, Grain and Grind and Cafe Strange Brew recently opened a shop in Battlefield at the end of July. 7 Overdale Gardens, Glasgow G42 9QG. | Kitty's Donuts