As The List hits its 40th birthday, our commitment to wide-ranging coverage of the food and drink scene in Scotland continues with the launch of Eat & Drink 365 Glasgow, which will be available for free with The Scotsman on Saturday 18 October and from all good List stockists from Monday 20 October.

As with Eat & Drink 365 Edinburgh, published in May, the new guide consists of some 50 ‘TipLists’ containing suggestions and recommendations across different topics, styles of cuisine and areas of the city. These have been compiled by our in-house team of experienced researchers and reviewers, drawing not just from the month-by-month coverage of the city’s restaurants, cafés, bars and food spots that have appeared in the magazine since its relaunch in 2022, but also the background of the long-standing Eating & Drinking Guide, which launched in 1994 and remained an annual favourite with the general public, visitors and the local hospitality trade for 25 years.

Continuing that tradition with an emphasis on well-informed, independent selections based on insights from a team well-versed in what’s happening in different parts of the city, the new guide aims to offer handy recommendations, tips and pointers to eating out across the city, its cuisines and the full price range from street food to fine dining.

Eat & Drink 365's project editor Donald Reid said: ‘We know locals and visitors really value honest, practical and knowledgeable suggestions for places to eat out. Putting our TipLists in print is central to the way The List wants to make this information and advice available and accessible. The Eat & Drink 365 guides are the type of publication you’ll want to keep hold of all year round, replace if you ever mislay your copy, and consult whenever that familiar question pops up from your partner, friends or family when working out where to head to for food or drink: where shall we go that’s good?’

Introducing the guide, city editor Jay Thundercliffe said: ‘The hundreds of bars, cafés and restaurants covered in the pages of the guide showcase the breadth and depth of eating and drinking in Glasgow. The city’s hospitality scene is fiercely independent, characterised not by national chains but by people who know the city, creating operations that are better attuned to inhabitants’ tastes. From neighbourhood bistros and Michelin-starred restaurants to pubs brewing craft beers, whisky bars and independent coffee roasteries, Glaswegians and visitors to the city have a wealth of choices for going out, eating great food and having a good time.’

Have a look at the TipList for Glasgow curries below and pick up your free supplement in The Scotsman on Saturday on 18 October, and thereafter at The List pick-up points across the city.

1 . Charcoals Once tried, it’s hard not to keep returning to this contemporary diner when curry calls. Service is super-friendly, the food generous and delicious. Indian favourites pakora, samosa, biryanis and on-the-bone desi dishes are handled with aplomb, while tandoor options really sing, including charred lamb chops and sizzling chicken tikka. 74 Trongate, charcoals.co.uk | Charcoals

2 . Kinara by Shabu Natarajan Kinara is a sophisticated spot for Indian dining, though prices remain reasonable, particularly set menus. There’s a vitality to the food; fresh, well-presented, with punchy, balanced flavours lighting up dishes. The tandoor focus sees whole fish and lobster tail coming out of the clay oven, while slow-cooked dum pukht options also feature. 10 King Street, kinara.co.uk | Kinara

3 . Madurai This open, contemporary curry house serves up enjoyable regional cuisine featuring the likes of papery dosas, biryanis, grills and coconut curries. Not afraid to heat things up, the kitchen also deftly handles tamer spices, and there are creamy coconut dishes for fans of calmer curries. Prices are competitive and everything is gluten-free. 142a St Vincent St, madurai.co.uk. | Madurai

4 . Mother India The matriarch of Glasgow curry houses, specialising in home-style Punjabi cooking for more than three decades, spreading the love to four other venues in town. This corner multi-storey tenement is the original, featuring a beautiful wood-panelled dining room on the first floor and exceptional North Indian food coming out of the kitchen. 28 Westminster Terrace, motherindia.co.uk | Mother India