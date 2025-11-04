Finnieston was recently named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK in 2025 by international travel and hospitality magazine Time Out.

At the heart of the neighbourhood is Argyle Street which is lined with some of the best bars and restaurants Glasgow has to offer, showcasing everything from fresh Scottish seafood to whisky.

Speaking about Finnieston, Time Out said: “In 2025 you’ll still find plenty of the warehouses and exposed brick interiors of Finnieston’s industrial past, only now they’re features of trendy music venues like SWG3 or Michelin rated restaurant Ox and Finch. New spots are always popping up down this end of Sauchiehall and Argyle streets: renowned chef Modo Diagne just opened Trust, a restaurant where you pay £30 for five mystery courses.

“Then there’s the continued brilliance of classic Finnieston spots like the Hidden Lane, which remains an ever-evolving community where local artists can create, collaborate, and sell their work.”

Here are seven reasons why Argyle Street makes Finnieston one of Glasgow's best food and drink neighbourhoods

1 . Kelvingrove Cafe No matter what time it may be, get yourself into Kelvingrove Cafe who are pretty much good at everything. Order up a pint or a cocktail and try their signature KC burger. 1161 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Kelvingrove Cafe

2 . The Gannet The Gannet has established the food and drink reputation of Finneston. it will close at the end of the year with something new and exciting set to take its place. 1155 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | The Gannet

3 . Crabshakk Finnieston Glasgow has access to a dazzling supply of fresh seafood and here the flavours are showcased in a compact, cool restaurant with a laid-back vibe and cheerful service. Crabshakk is one of the best restaurants in Glasgow. 1114 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD. | Crabshakk Finnieston

4 . The Ben Nevis The Ben Nevis is a traditional Glasgow pub found right in the heart of Finnieston. Head here for great pints and a wonderful selection of whisky. 1147 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Visit Glasgow