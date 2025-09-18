Steak pie is a real Scottish favourite when it comes to the perfect comfort food for a cold night.
It can be a great midweek pick me up or for Sunday dinner depending on what mood you are in and what the weather is like outside.
Here are the eight best butchers to head to in North Lanarkshire for a steak pie in 2025.
1. James Chapman Butchers
James Chapman Butchers have been serving the local community of Wishaw since 1893. In 2019, they were recognised by the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards as making the best steak pie in the land. 35 Glasgow Road, Wishaw ML2 7PG. | James Chapman Butchers
2. Fergusons of Airdrie
Fergusons of Airdrie are an award-winning butchers and bakers in Airdrie who offer local deliveries and kitchen ready meals. 3 Buchanan Street, Airdrie ML6 6BG. | Fergusons of Airdrie
3. Cooper Quality Butcher
Cooper Quality Butchers in Bellshill pride themselves on serving the finest, award-winning selection of daily fresh meat. We thoroughly recommend their square sausage and steak pies. 179 Main Street, Bellshill ML4 1AH. | Cooper Quality Butcher
4. Andrew Reid Butchers
Andrew Reid Butchers in Stepps is an award-winning butchers that specialise in t-bone & tomahawk steaks. Here's one of their tasty steak pies. 147 Cumbernauld Road, Stepps, Glasgow G33 6EY. | Andrew Reid Butchers