Steak pie is a real Scottish favourite when it comes to the perfect comfort food for a cold night.
It can be a great midweek pick me up or for Sunday dinner depending on what mood you are in.
Here are the eight best butchers to head to in South Lanarkshire for a steak pie.
1. Curley Butchers
Curley Butchers in Halfway is one of the best places to pick up a steak pie in South Lanarkshire and is a real local favourite. They've been a family butchers for over a century. 221 Hamilton Road, Halfway, Cambuslang, Glasgow G72 7PH. | Curley Butchers
2. Strachan Craft Butchers (Blantyre)
Strachan Craft Butchers is one of the best butchers you can head to in South Lanarkshire. They have three premises across South Lanarkshire in East Kilbride, Blantyre and Larkhall. 241 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow G72 0YS. | Strachan Craft Butchers
3. Wrights the Butchers
Another great butchers to pop into in South Lanarkshire is Wrights the Butchers in east Kilbride who offer mature beef and homemade steak pies. 17 Hunter Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4LZ. | Wrights the Butchers
4. Ramsay Of Carluke
Ramsay Of Carluke have been family bacon curers & butchers for 160 years and take great pride in offering exceptional quality products to customers. Get a look at those steak and sausage pies that are available in 3lb and 2lb. 22 Mount Stewart Street, Carluke ML8 5ED. | Ramsay Of Carluke