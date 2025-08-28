Glasgow's Best Butchers 2025: 8 best butchers in Glasgow for a Scotch Pie in 2025

A Scotch Pie is a Glasgow favourite and nothing quite beats having one from the butchers.
Although we are still lucky to have some great old school pie shops in Glasgow, sometimes people prefer to tuck into the Scottish delicacy from the comfort of their own home with beans being the perfect accompaniment.
Here are eight of the butchers to head to right now in Glasgow for a Scotch Pie.
1. Lupton Butchers
Lupton Butchers can be found in the Southside of Glasgow in Mount Florida and sell these belters. 1105 Cathcart Rd, Mount Florida, Glasgow G42 9XP.
2. Gary Walker Butcher
Head to Gary Walker Butcher in Possil for a great scotch pie which can be complimented by one of their wee pots of gravy. 207 Saracen St, Possilpark, Glasgow G22 5JN.
3. David Cox Butchers
You'll find David Cox Butchers in either Bridgeton, Kings Park or Shawlands. The scotch pies are delicious and made in the shop. 29A Main St, Bridgeton, Glasgow G40 1QA.
4. Chapman's Butchers
Award-winning Chapman's Butchers are found in Bailleston. They make their scotch pies in store from fresh meat which are placed in a fresh home made pastry casing from a local family run bakers. 53 Main St, Baillieston, Glasgow G69 6AD.