Glasgow's Best Butchers 2025: 8 best butchers in Glasgow for a Scotch Pie in 2025

Published 28th Aug 2025, 11:32 BST

The best butchers to head to in Glasgow for a Scotch Pie right now

A Scotch Pie is a Glasgow favourite and nothing quite beats having one from the butchers.

Although we are still lucky to have some great old school pie shops in Glasgow, sometimes people prefer to tuck into the Scottish delicacy from the comfort of their own home with beans being the perfect accompaniment.

Here are eight of the butchers to head to right now in Glasgow for a Scotch Pie.

1. Lupton Butchers

2. Gary Walker Butcher

3. David Cox Butchers

4. Chapman's Butchers

