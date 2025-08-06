South Lanarkshire is made up of several great towns and each one of them has their own unique identity.

Although all might not have as many independent shops as they once used to, at the heart of any great community you should find a great butchers where you can head to for meats and pies.

We wanted to put together a list of some of the best butchers you can shop at in South Lanarkshire including spots in East Kilbride, Blantyre and Uddingston.

1 . Alan Elliot Butchers Lanark Locally bought beef from Lanark market all products are fresh off the bone 28 days off age. They have a rating of 5.0 from 24 reviews. 16 Wellgate, Lanark ML11 9DT. | Alan Elliot Butchers Lanark

2 . Curley Butchers Curley Butchers in Halfway is one of the best places to pick up a steak pie in South Lanarkshire and is a real local favourite. They've been a family butchers for over a century and have a rating of 4.9 from 34 reviews. 221 Hamilton Road, Halfway, Cambuslang, Glasgow G72 7PH. | Curley Butchers

3 . Strachan Craft Butchers (Blantyre) Strachan Craft Butchers is one of the best butchers you can head to in South Lanarkshire. They have three premises across South Lanarkshire in East Kilbride, Blantyre and Larkhall. It's their shop in Blantyre that has the highest rating of 4.9 from 80 reviews. 241 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow G72 0YS. | Strachan Craft Butchers