8 of the best cafes in South Lanarkshire to visit this weekend including East Kilbride favourites

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 11:53 BST

These are the best cafes to head to in South Lanarkshire this weekend.

Café culture is booming in South Lanarkshire, which is why we wanted to shine a spotlight on some of the places you should check out this weekend.

We’ve got you covered no matter what you are in the mood for. From great cups of coffee to spectacular sandwiches and cakes - there’s something here for everyone.

Here are eight of the best cafes to visit in South Lanarkshire this weekend.

Bica down the Village in East Kilbride has recently been given a fresh new look. They offer up expertly made coffee, fresh cakes, pastries and gourmet sandwiches. 3 Stuart Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4NG.

1. Bica Cafe

Roasted in Strathaven offers up specialty coffee, super tasty sandwiches and salads. 41 Common Grn, Strathaven ML10 6AQ.

2. Roasted

Greenhall Country Cafe and Farm Shop has got to be one of our favourite cafes in South Lanarkshire. They offer freshly prepared food straight from the farm - we can't say any better than that! Hamilton Road, Blantyre, Glasgow G72 9UD.

3. Greenhall Country Cafe and Farm Shop

Another great cafe that we love to visit in South Lanarkshire is The Heron Farm Shop & Kitchen. Sit back in the beautifully relaxing green oak-framed building and enjoy a cooked breakfast, lunch, light snacks, hot & cold refreshments and afternoon tea. Kindrochet, Strathaven ML10 6QP.

4. The Heron Farm Shop & Kitchen

