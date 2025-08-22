Café culture is booming in South Lanarkshire, which is why we wanted to shine a spotlight on some of the places you should check out this weekend.

We’ve got you covered no matter what you are in the mood for. From great cups of coffee to spectacular sandwiches and cakes - there’s something here for everyone.

Here are eight of the best cafes to visit in South Lanarkshire this weekend.

1 . Bica Cafe Bica down the Village in East Kilbride has recently been given a fresh new look. They offer up expertly made coffee, fresh cakes, pastries and gourmet sandwiches. 3 Stuart Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4NG. | Bica Cafe

2 . Roasted Roasted in Strathaven offers up specialty coffee, super tasty sandwiches and salads. 41 Common Grn, Strathaven ML10 6AQ. | Roasted

3 . Greenhall Country Cafe and Farm Shop Greenhall Country Cafe and Farm Shop has got to be one of our favourite cafes in South Lanarkshire. They offer freshly prepared food straight from the farm - we can't say any better than that! Hamilton Road, Blantyre, Glasgow G72 9UD. | Greenhall Country Cafe and Farm Shop