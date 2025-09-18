Glasgow is blessed with many fantastic neighbourhoods which all have their own sense of identity and notable streets.
There is no shortage of bars and restaurants which you have to try in the city, so today we wanted to pick out some of our favourite neighbourhood streets where you can head to for food and drink in 2025 to kickstart the year.
Here are eight of the best neighbourhood streets in Glasgow for restaurants and bars which you have to visit before the end of 2025.
1. Pollokshaws Road
Glasgow's Southside has garnered a reputation for being a vibrant, creative community and it’s bars, cafes and restaurants reflect that. Highlights include Cafe Strange Brew, Lobo and Rum Shack. | Supplied
2. Duke Street
Duke Street is at the heart of Dennistoun which was named the eighth coolest neighbourhood in the world by Time Out magazine in 2020. Speaking about the area, the travel guide said: “Over the last decade, young students from Strathclyde University have breathed new life into Glasgow’s Dennistoun area." The area is constantly changing and evolving but Duke Street remains one of the last great bastions of the city. | Glasgowist
3. Argyle Street
Argyle Street is one of the longest street in Glasgow, so it’s no wonder that it offers up a selection of great bars and restaurants - with something for everyone. We particularly like the stretch of the street which has made Finnieston one of the top places to head. Highlights on Argyle Street in Finnieston include The Gannet, Crabshakk and Kelvingrove Cafe. | Glasgow Life
4. Byres Road
Byres Road in Glasgow’s West End is one of the best known streets in the city which has a vibrant food and drink scene which is ever evolving. International travel and hospitality magazine Time Out named Glasgow’s West End as one of the coolest neighbourhoods to live in the world in 2023 with Byres Road being at the heart of it. | Rettie