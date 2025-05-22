8 of the best places to head for brunch in Glasgow this bank holiday weekend

Glaswegians love brunch and nothing quite beats meeting up with friends or loved ones at the weekend to have a catch up with some delicious food.
Here are some of our favourite spots to head to for brunch in Glasgow that you should try this bank holiday weekend.
1. Cafe Strange Brew
One of the best things to order at Cafe Strange Brew is the Peach Melba pancakes with vanilla ice cream. It is one of the Southside’s finest cafes and is a neighbourhood favourite that is the perfect spot to head to for brunch in Glasgow whether you prefer sweet or savoury. Make sure to get there early as there is always a queue! 1082 Pollokshaws Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3XA. | Cafe Strange Brew
2. Singl-end
Singl-end have two venues to choose from in Glasgow with them having premises in the Merchant City and Garnethill. Order the chicken and chorizo on toasted sourdough with sriracha hollandaise and a black pudding and nduja crumb. 15 John Street, Glasgow G1 1HP. | Singl-end
3. Partick Duck Club
Head to Partick Duck Club for all day brunch dishes and loaded duck fat fries. Inventive, often spectacular, comfort food served in a cosy dining room. Check out this chilli cheese chicken schnitzel, ranch & bbq sauce on a Freedom Bakery bun. 27 Hyndland Street, Partick G11 5QF. | Partick Duck Club
4. Wee Paree
Wee Paree know exactly what they are doing when it comes to serving brunch in Glasgow's West End. The cafe/bistro serve up brunch, lunch & dinner seven days a week. 240 Crow Road, Glasgow G11 7PZ, | Wee Paree
