Glasgow Breakfast Rolls: 8 of the best places for breakfast roll in Glasgow in 2025

Nothing quite beats a breakfast roll in Glasgow whether you are looking for the perfect hangover cure or are feeling a bit peckish.

Everyone has their own personal favourite combos whilst others like to just keep it simple. A Morton's roll is truly the taste of heaven and will elevate your breakfast no matter what.

Here are some of our top picks of where to enjoy a great breakfast roll in Glasgow right now.

1 . Cashel Coffee and Dry Goods Cashel Coffee is a hidden gem when it comes to a good breakfast roll in Glasgow. Served on a crispy Morton's roll, you can have whatever you like on it - the square sausage and potato scone is superb. 40-42 Woodlands Road, Glasgow G3 6UR. | Declan McConville

2 . Annie's on the Corner Our new favourite spot for a breakfast roll in Glasgow is Annie's on the Corner in Anniesland. You need to get yourself down here and order up a big belter of a roll. 1635 Great Western Road, Anniesland, Glasgow G13 1LT. | Annie's on the Corner

3 . Gizzi's Espresso Bar You'll find Gizzi's Espresso Bar on Kilmarnock Road in Shawlands. Make sure to try this crispy roll with steak lorne sausage, potato scone, poached egg, nduja crumb and spicy ketchup. 35 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YN. | Gizzi's Espresso Bar

4 . Henry Healy A long walk of shame back through is comforted with a roll out of Henry Healy's. 87 Queen Street, Glasgow G1 3DD. | Henry Healy