8 best places to head for brunch in Glasgow this September Weekend

1 . Cafe Strange Brew

One of the best things to order at Cafe Strange Brew is the Peach Melba pancakes with vanilla ice cream. It is one of the Southside’s finest cafes and is a neighbourhood favourite that is the perfect spot to head to for brunch in Glasgow whether you prefer sweet or savoury. Make sure to get there early as there is always a queue! 1082 Pollokshaws Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3XA. | Cafe Strange Brew