8 of the best pubs in Glasgow in 2025 according to to Condé Nast Traveller

Glasgow is home to some of the finest pubs in Scotland with all having their own unique charm and character.
Speaking about what makes a good Glasgow pub, Condé Nast Traveller said: “The best pubs in Glasgow are a masterclass in character and charm, effortlessly blending tradition with modern drinks lists and contemporary menus. Whether you’re seeking a Sunday roast that could rival your gran’s, a snug corner to while away the afternoon with a perfectly poured pint, or a lively spot to end up singing along to folk tunes, the city delivers in spades.
“From wood-panelled institutions that feel unchanged for decades to vibrant new haunts led by inventive mixologists, each pub has its own story to tell (and often, its own loyal crowd). There’s a palpable sense of community running through them all, where visitors are welcomed like regulars and conversations flow as easily as the drinks. Whether you’re starting a night out, planning a weekend session, or simply looking for the perfect place to rest your feet and refuel, these Glasgow pubs more than fit the bill.”
Here are eight of the best pubs in Glasgow according to to Condé Nast Traveller in 2025.
1. The Clarence
"This cosy two-floor pub bears all the hallmarks of an ideal Sunday session. A great beer selection, comfortable seating and a stand-out roast dinner. Other days of the week hold their own merits too, with a roster of regular reasons to visit that includes a pub quiz on a Monday with a lovely atmosphere, questions that aren’t Mensa level and generous prizes. There are also regular ‘oyster happy hours’ and cheap drinks midweek too, with pints coming in at £3 during certain times. If you’re looking to settle in for more than a couple of drinks (there are very good cocktails and a decent wine list, too), there’s also a great all-day menu that includes grills that range from bone-in steaks to beautiful pieces of fish." 168 Hyndland Road, G12 9HZ. | The Clarence
2. Phillies of Shawlands
"The southside of Glasgow is no stranger to trendy haunts (it’s one of the reasons we crowned it Scotland’s best foodie neighbourhood), with everything from jam-packed brunch spots to some of Glasgow’s best restaurants. It’s also home to a fair few pubs, with Phillies of Shawlands being one of the locals’ favourites. It’s an expansive room that is broken down into neat rows of tables, booths and intimate little lounge spaces. It’s a cool young crowd here, who fill it every night of the week with a lively chatter. Aside from popping in for a drink, there’s also the pull of some of the city’s best fried chicken with a residency by Birds Fried Chicken, which specialises in perfectly seasoned, juicy pieces of chicken in an addictive coating. The brand is a sister to El Perro Negro, an award-winning burger joint, so it's no surprise that the chicken burgers are top drawer. Inventive toppings include a Caesar combo with shredded lettuce and a punchy, Parmesan-rich sauce. Loaded fries, a whole spectrum of dips and sides like mac and cheese, allow you to build your own perfect spread alongside your choice of tenders, burgers or salads (or some of everything)." 1179 Pollokshaws Road, G41 3YH. | Phillies of Shawlands
3. The Thornwood
"The Thornwood’s secret sauce lies in a trifecta of things: its classic, old-world interiors; its distinctly local vibe; and its warmly welcomed table service style. There’s no queuing at the bar here, but instead a civilised system that allows you to get comfy while the team rustle up your chosen serves. There’s an honesty beef fridge for those who do like a little bit of DIY, and while the cocktails might not be the best you’ll find in the city, they’re of a decent level and pair well with a good old bag of crisps and a game of cards. If things tumble on longer than expected, there’s also a suitably pubbish menu to keep hunger pangs at bay." 724 Dumbarton Road, G11 6RB. | The Thornwood
4. The Doublet
"Different kinds of pubs serve different kinds of purposes, and The Doublet serves as a reliable olde worlde experience where you can sit side-by-side with locals and enjoy feeling like you’re getting insight into a true slice of Glasgow life. This isn’t big or fancy, and there’s no food either, but what it lacks in frills it more than makes up for in its slightly rough-around-the-edges charm. It’s also very happily positioned within a few metres of The Glasgow Comedy Stand, so is perfect for a pre-show pint." 74 Park Road, G4 9JF. | Google