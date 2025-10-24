8 of the best pubs in Glasgow in 2025 according to to Condé Nast Traveller

2 . Phillies of Shawlands

"The southside of Glasgow is no stranger to trendy haunts (it’s one of the reasons we crowned it Scotland’s best foodie neighbourhood), with everything from jam-packed brunch spots to some of Glasgow’s best restaurants. It’s also home to a fair few pubs, with Phillies of Shawlands being one of the locals’ favourites. It’s an expansive room that is broken down into neat rows of tables, booths and intimate little lounge spaces. It’s a cool young crowd here, who fill it every night of the week with a lively chatter. Aside from popping in for a drink, there’s also the pull of some of the city’s best fried chicken with a residency by Birds Fried Chicken, which specialises in perfectly seasoned, juicy pieces of chicken in an addictive coating. The brand is a sister to El Perro Negro, an award-winning burger joint, so it's no surprise that the chicken burgers are top drawer. Inventive toppings include a Caesar combo with shredded lettuce and a punchy, Parmesan-rich sauce. Loaded fries, a whole spectrum of dips and sides like mac and cheese, allow you to build your own perfect spread alongside your choice of tenders, burgers or salads (or some of everything)." 1179 Pollokshaws Road, G41 3YH. | Phillies of Shawlands