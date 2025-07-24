Pubs of Glasgow: 8 Glasgow pubs we've loved and lost

Glasgow has been the heart of culture, clubbing, pubbing, and general good times in Scotland for generations - but in those generations, we’ve lost a good number of Glaswegian institutions.
These pubs and late-night clubs were the meeting points for football fans before the next big game, the staging post for after-work pints for both heavy industry and office workers, and gossip spots for students - they were many things to many people over the decades they were open.
Many of these pubs would define an era of Glasgow - like the Burns Howff in the 1970s and 1980’s and it’s commitment to live local music.
We wanted to look back at the best of these lost spots in Glasgow - so take a gander below at these lost Glasgow places that are gone, but certainly not forgotten.
1. Granny Black's
Granny Blacks in Candleriggs was the first ever hot-food takeaway in Glasgow and could be found in Merchant Square. Established in 1820 as The Stag, the pub once offered a range of upstairs function, meeting and private dining rooms. Before the days of licensed legal strip clubs, it was one of the few Glasgow pubs to host strippers, which put them in the bad books of the city’s licensing board. In 2002 as the Merchant City redevelopment was hitting its stride, a burst water pipe saw the pub’s adjoining tenement, fortunately then empty, collapse into the street. Despite a campaign from regulars, within days bulldozers moved in and knocked Granny Blacks down in the clean-up operation. | TSPL
2. Mackinnons
The beloved Gallowgate pub was run by the Ross family for 37 years - and closed down due to the cost of living crisis in 2024. The pub was well-known for its early license, in which Glaswegians coming off the nightshift could get a pint as early as 8am so long as they got a roll or a bit of toast with their Tennent’s. | Mackinnons
3. The Iron Horse
The Iron Horse is one of the more recent losses Glasgow has faced - a favourite for generations of Glaswegians, the West Nile Street bar was forced to close to make way for a hotel - despite droves of regulars showing up to support the pub. | TripAdvisor
4. The Burns Howff
The Burns Howff was, at one time, one of the best known live Rock venues in Glasgow. Situated on West Regent Street, the Burns Howff was the place to go for some of the best live music. Before Rufus T. Firefly and the Solid, the Burns Howf was the place to go to sate your rock needs; it is even said that Alex Harvey met his Sensational Band mates there. Sadly, the Burns Howff closed its doors for the last time in 1984, but its legend lives on; most Glaswegians of a certain age will have a story to tell about this hallowed venue. Several readers recall messy nights in the Howff. | Gordon Elrick
