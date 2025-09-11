8 Glasgow restaurants recommended by Lewis Capaldi for the weekend

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 10:01 BST

These are some of Lewis Capaldi’s favourite places to head to for dinner in Glasgow this weekend.

Lewis Capaldi is a bit of a man about town, and you just never know where you might bump into the Scottish singer.

He’s been spotted at pubs like the West Side Tavern, Jinty McGuinty’s and The Amsterdam which is why we wanted to look at the Glasgow restaurants enjoyed by Capaldi.

Have you signed up for GlasgowWorld newsletter? Don’t miss out.

Here are eight Glasgow restaurants visited by Lewis Capaldi that you should head to this weekend.

The Someone You Loved singer popped in for lunch at the popular West End restaurant on Hyndland Road in August 2025. 30A Hyndland Road, Glasgow G12 9UP.

1. Caffe Parma

The Someone You Loved singer popped in for lunch at the popular West End restaurant on Hyndland Road in August 2025. 30A Hyndland Road, Glasgow G12 9UP. | Caffe Parma

Lewis Capaldi was spotted enjoying a slice of New-York style pizza at Sear's Pizza. 8 Chancellor Street, Glasgow G11 5RQ.

2. Sear's Pizza

Lewis Capaldi was spotted enjoying a slice of New-York style pizza at Sear's Pizza. 8 Chancellor Street, Glasgow G11 5RQ. | Sear's Pizza

Capaldi enjoyed dinner at La Vita Spuntini in the city centre back in August 2021. 40 Gordon Street, Glasgow G1 3PU.

3. La Vita Spuntini

Capaldi enjoyed dinner at La Vita Spuntini in the city centre back in August 2021. 40 Gordon Street, Glasgow G1 3PU. | La Vita Spuntini

Blue Lagoon played host to Lewis Capaldi's appearance on the popular YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date with guest Amelia Dimoldenberg. 151 Queen Street, Glasgow G1 3BJ.

4. Blue Lagoon

Blue Lagoon played host to Lewis Capaldi's appearance on the popular YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date with guest Amelia Dimoldenberg. 151 Queen Street, Glasgow G1 3BJ. | Supplied

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Lewis CapaldiGlasgowRestaurantsPubs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice