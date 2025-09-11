8 Glasgow restaurants recommended by Lewis Capaldi for the weekend

Lewis Capaldi is a bit of a man about town, and you just never know where you might bump into the Scottish singer.

He’s been spotted at pubs like the West Side Tavern, Jinty McGuinty’s and The Amsterdam which is why we wanted to look at the Glasgow restaurants enjoyed by Capaldi.

Here are eight Glasgow restaurants visited by Lewis Capaldi that you should head to this weekend.

1 . Caffe Parma The Someone You Loved singer popped in for lunch at the popular West End restaurant on Hyndland Road in August 2025. 30A Hyndland Road, Glasgow G12 9UP. | Caffe Parma

2 . Sear's Pizza Lewis Capaldi was spotted enjoying a slice of New-York style pizza at Sear's Pizza. 8 Chancellor Street, Glasgow G11 5RQ. | Sear's Pizza

3 . La Vita Spuntini Capaldi enjoyed dinner at La Vita Spuntini in the city centre back in August 2021. 40 Gordon Street, Glasgow G1 3PU. | La Vita Spuntini