8 of Glasgow East End's best beer gardens for the weekend for pints and cocktails

The pivot to an outdoor lifestyle around Glasgow has accelerated in recent years. Bars and restaurants have expanded further into the urban realm while beer gardens, rooftop bars and drinks terraces have become a more recognisable part of the social life of the city.

In the months ahead, as the city moves into summer, there will be more opportunities to meet pals and sit in the sunshine. We wanted to specifically look at the East End and highlight some of the best places to head to whenever the sun is shining.

Here are eight of the best beer gardens to head to in Glasgow’s East End.

1 . Saint Luke's There’s the outdoor bar in front of the venue with a view of the action at The Barras, then our own favourite - the outdoor area alongside The Winged Ox bar. See also their sister bar, The Amsterdam in the Merchant City. 17 Bain Street, Glasgow G40 2JZ. | Saint Luke's

2 . WEST Brewery The Templeton Building is one of the most distinctive and handsome constructions in the city so take the chance to lounge outside it with a chilled pint of Saint Mungo. 15 Binnie Place, Glasgow G40 1AW. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

3 . BAaD An East End outdoor area with lots of food and drink options for the months ahead. 54 Calton Entry, Glasgow G40 2SB. | BAaD