8 of Glasgow's oldest Italian restaurants and their stories

Glasgow has a long history with Italian cuisine with some of the oldest restaurants in the city still being owned by Italian families.

There are family names which have become institutions in the city, making Scotland their home since the 1890s when the first major arrival of the Italian diaspora began.

We have a lot to thank Italian-Scots for as they brought the taste of ice cream parlours, fish and chip shops, seafood linguine and pizza to Scotland, often served Jimmy Style.

Here are eight of Glasgow’s oldest Italian restaurants.

1 . Coia's Cafe (1928) Coia’s Cafe have established themselves as a Glasgow institution and are still going strong after 97 years in the East End. 473-477 Duke Street, Glasgow G31 1RD. | Coia's Cafe

2 . O Sole Mio (1965) Established back in the 1960s, O'Sole Mio proves popular to this day. The Italian eatery offers al fresco dining in the city centre. 22 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 1HB. | O Sole Mio

3 . La Lanterna (1970) La Lanterna are Glasgow's oldest family-run Italian restaurant having first opened their doors in the city in 1970. Nothing quite beats their pollo milanese, but make sure to leave room for dessert. 35 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 6AE. | La Lanterna

4 . Celino's (1982) A main stay on Alexandra Parade for the last 40 years, Celino's has since expanded to Partick - giving it a base in both the East and West End. 620 Alexandra Parade, Glasgow G31 3BT. | Celino's