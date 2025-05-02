8 of the best Glasgow city centre Italian restaurants for the weekend

Italian cuisine has been popular with Glaswegians for generations, with families being brought up on local pizza and pasta in neighbourhoods across the city.
There are family names which have become institutions in the city, making Scotland their home since the 1890s when the first major arrival of the Italian diaspora began.
We have a lot to thank Italian-Scots for as they brought the taste of ice cream parlours, fish and chip shops, seafood linguine and pizza to Scotland, often served Jimmy Style. Many Glaswegians and people who live on the outskirts of the city still choose to head into the city centre to head to their favourites which we have shared below.
Here are eight of the best Italian restaurants in Glasgow city centre.
1. La Lanterna
La Lanterna are Glasgow's oldest family-run Italian restaurant having first opened their doors in the city in 1970. Nothing quite beats their pollo milanese. 35 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 6AE. | La Lanterna
2. Sarti
Sarti have two restaurants in the city centre having first opened as a cafe and delicatessen in 1992 on Wellington Street. There concept has always been simple - to combine the finest Italian ingredients with outstanding Scottish produce, to create traditional Italian food that looks good & tastes even better. The tortelli al cinghiale is a dish that is really big on flavour. It is large ravioli, filled with a wild boar and vegetable filling in a rich red wine ragù from the mountains of Tuscany.121 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 2SZ. | Sarti
3. Sugo
Sugo pride themselves on serving authentic Italian dishes specific to the region which they come from. You don't need to book a table for this cool city centre joint, as it's walk-ins only. If you don't want to be too adventurous go for the rigatoni all'arrabbiata, spicy san marzano & fresh baby plum tomato sugo. If you enjoy Neapolitan pizza, also make sure to head to Paesano who have restaurants on Miller Street and Great Western Road, 70 Mitchell Street, Glasgow G1 3LX. | Sugo
4. Ristorante Pieno
Ristorante Pieno is one of the newest culinary additions to Hope Street in Glasgow city centre and has become a popular spot for a meal before heading across to the Theatre Royal. 311 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 3PT. | Ristorante Pieno
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.