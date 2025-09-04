Glasgow's Best Lunch Deals: 8 of the best lunch deals in Glasgow for September 2025

3 . The Butchershop Bar & Grill

West End steak restaurant The Butchershop makes a claim for ‘the best steak in Scotland’ and it can be sampled in their set lunch menu, available Monday to Friday 12pm to 5pm. With two courses for £25pp and £30pp for three, it is well worth a visit on any day out to Kelvingrove Art Gallery, located just across the road. 1055 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G3 7UD. | The Butchershop Bar & Grill