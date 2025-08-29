Pubs of Glasgow: 8 old-school classic Southside Glasgow pubs you need to visit this weekend

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 13:45 BST

These are some of the best old-school pubs you need to check out in Glasgow’s Southside.

Glasgow’s Southside is one of the most authentic places in the city - and that’s exemplified no better than in the many traditional classic pubs in neighbourhoods like Strathbungo, Shawlands and Govanhill.

The Southside pub scene has greatly expanded in the last 100 years - but that doesn’t mean some of the same old pubs aren’t still serving great pints.

Here are eight old-school Southside Glasgow pubs you need to visit this weekend

1. MJ Heraghty Bar

Heraghty's is one of the oldest Irish pubs in Glasgow, established all the way back in 1890. If you're not a fan of Guinness, fear not, for the pub has over 100 malt whiskies for selection. 708 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2AD. | MJ Heraghty Bar

2. The Laurieston

Described by CAMRA as ‘one of the most remarkable pub interiors in the UK’ - The Laurieston still features the near exact-same interiors as it did from its (circa) 1960 remodelling - with CAMRA remarking most on the pubs ‘island bar style'. 58 Bridge St, Glasgow G5 9HU. | The Laurieston

3. Georgic

The Georgic has been on Pollokshaws Road for the better half of a century now - and it’s just as inviting as the day they opened. 1097 Pollokshaws Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YG. | The Georgic

4. Queen's Park Cafe

This popular Southside local is well-loved by the community around Queens Park. Mark McManus of Taggart fame regarded the Queen's Park Cafe as his local. There’s been a pub on the site as far back as 1870. It was named the Queens Park Cafe in the 1890’s. 530 Victoria Road, Glasgow G42 8BG. | Queen's Park Cafe

