Ingram Street is one of Glasgow’s most exciting streets for food and drink where there is an array of brilliant restaurants to enjoy.
No matter what time of day you find yourself on the Merchant City street which runs between Queen Street and High Street, there will be something for you as there are great spots to grab your morning coffee, a salad bowl at lunchtime or even a plate of pasta or curry in the evening.
Here are eight of the best places on Ingram Street right now.
1. Swadish by Ajay Kumar
You may have noticed Glasgow chef Ajay Kumar if you tuned into BBC's Great British Menu. Visit his restaurant in the Merchant City and order delhi butter chicken which is a harmonious blend of tender, smoky chicken thigh enveloped in a velvety tomato and fenugreek-infused sauce, delicately spiced with garam masala. 33 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1HA. | Swadish by Ajay Kumar
2. The Merchant Steakhouse
The Merchant Steakhouse is one of the best places to head to for a steak in Glasgow never mind just on Ingram Street. Here is their outstanding tomahawk. 56 Ingram Street, Glasgow G1 1EX. | The Merchant Steakhouse
3. Malocchio
Malocchio is a celebration of fresh, vibrant and authentic Italian cuisine, offering a hybrid of traditionally-inspired dishes with a contemporary twist. 159 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1DW. | Malocchio
4. Sprigg
Sprigg is one of our favourite places to head to for a salad at lunchtime or a delicious homemade soup served with focaccia. Be prepared to queue as the place is always rammed at lunch. 241 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1DA. | Sprigg