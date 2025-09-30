8 reasons why Skirving Street is a Glasgow Southside food and drink hidden gem

Glasgow’s Southside has quickly become one of the trendiest and hip places to head to in Glasgow, with Glaswegians now choosing to spend their weekends off in Shawlands, Strathbungo and Battlefield.

Everyone knows Pollokshaws Road and Victoria Road, which is why we wanted to shine a spotlight on Skirving Street just off Kilmarnock Road in Shawlands which is a bustling food and drink hub.

The small street is lined with great cafes and eateries where you can pick up everything from cups of Australian coffee to crispy Italian pizza slices. Skirving Street is also home to Young’s Interesting Books who are also worth checking out.

Here are eight of the best places to head to on Skirving Street in Glasgow’s Southside.

1 . The Indian on Skirving Street The award-winning restaurant has been serving the people of Shawlands since 2016 having been recognised with many awards. 15 Skirving Street, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3AB. | The Indian on Skirving Street

2 . Piatto Enjoy Italian street food at Piatto on Skirving Street. Sample freshly made pasta, coffee and these cracking pizza slices. Also check out a sandwich at Sotto Deli next door. 44 Skirving Street, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3AJ. | Piatto

3 . Spill The Beans Enjoy a coffee and homemade cake at Spill The Beans who are also dog friendly. 19 Skirving Street, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3AB. | Spill The Beans

4 . Deli Zola Head to Deli Zola for coffee, brunch, cocktails, beers, lunch and everything in between. A great Wee Southside spot. 11 Skirving Street, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3AB. | Deli Zola