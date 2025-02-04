Our writers certainly know their way around the pubs of Glasgow’s West End and they’re more than happy to pass that knowledge on. They’ve shared the best pubs in the West End to check out - whether it be for a pint or something stronger, these are the best bars in the West End.

The West End is a haven of cool, the area has fully embraced the idea that variety is the spice of life. These pubs couldn’t really be any different from one another - but what they do have in common is that they are great places to grab a drink in the West End whether you are in Hyndland, Ashton Lane and Kelvinbridge.

Take a look at our list of eight pubs in the West End, as chosen by our writers.

1 . Stravaigin As well as being known for their brilliant food, Stravaigin on Gibson Street is a great place to sit back and relax with a glass of wine or pint. If you do feel peckish, order something off the menu. 28 Gibson Street, Glasgow G12 8NX. | Stravaigin

2 . The Belle The small interior has a coal fire, stone walls featuring stag heads and a mish-mash of furniture. A great spot for interesting beers and whisky. A bar to escape into your own world, tell stories, read a book or people-watch from the window. Popular with local musicians. During the summer, conversation spills out to tables and chairs on the street. 617 Great Western Road, Glasgow G12 8HX. | The Belle

3 . Tennent's Bar A historic West End pub that has been on Byres Road since the 19th century. It’s been a favourite of scholars, students, and locals alike in the West End for nearly 150 years now - and with some of the best pours in the city, it’s not hard to see why. 191 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8TN. | Tennent's Bar