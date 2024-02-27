86 staff informed this morning that Glasgow's Hard Rock Cafe is closed

The Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow on Buchanan Street.

A sign on the locked gates of the renaissance-inspired Athenaeum Theatre on Buchanan Street said “Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow will not be operating today. We apologise for the inconvenience.” When we visited this afternoon curious passers-by approached to read the notice, wondering why burgers, cocktails and music memorabilia were not on the menu. Earlier in the day, all staff members were contacted to inform them that the landmark 170-seat restaurant, part of an international chain that opened in Glasgow in 2013, was closed with immediate effect.

On social media, Unite Hospitality said: “We understand that Hard Rock in Glasgow may have closed with immediate effect. We are currently supporting workers affected. If you are not already involved, please contact us directly.”

Later in the day, a statement was offered by Hard Rock Glasgow. It prioritised communicating that menu items like their Messi burger, endorsed by the World Cup winning footballer, would be available a train journey away. "We regret the Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow, located at 179 Buchanan Street, will not be operating at this time, but we continue to welcome our valued guests at the Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh, located at 20 George Street in Edinburgh, EH2 2PF."

The status of Hard Rock Glasgow workers, the future of the building and obligations to bands booked for gigs were not addressed in the brief statement. One touring band we spoke to this evening, booked to perform at the venue next month, had not been informed of the venue's closure.

Bryan Simpson, Lead Organiser of Unite Hospitality said this evening: “The way in which workers at Hard Rock Cafe in Glasgow have been treated is morally reprehensible and almost certainly unlawful.

"For so many workers to be given so little notice is outrageous and a clear breach of well established employment law.