9 best bars and restaurants near the Hydro for pre-gig food and drinks

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 11:36 BST

These are some of the best spots to head to before a gig at the Hydro right now.

Choosing what to do before or after a concert at the OVO Hydro can be a tricky decision. Luckily, Finnieston is packed with fantastic bars and restaurants, offering everything from cocktails to pizza.

To help you plan your night out, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots to visit before heading to a gig at the venue.

Nathan Evans and The Saint PHNX Band and Tom Odell will be performing at the venue this weekend.

Keep up with all of GlasgowWorld’s latest news - join here.

Here are nine of the best bars and restaurants near the Hydro for pre-gig food and drinks right now,

The cocktails at Kelvingrove Cafe are amongst the best in the city - so it can be hard to choose the best of the bunch. They also serve one of the finest pints of Tennent's anywhere in Glasgow. 1161 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB.

Enjoy Glasgow's best New York-style pizza at Frank's. Also order the mozzarella sticks. 6 Claremont Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7HA.

One of the closest places to grab drink near to the Hydro before a gig is Radisson Red. Take the lift up to the top floor to the Red Sky Bar which has stunning views of Glasgow. 25 Tunnel St, Finnieston Quay, Glasgow G3 8HL.

Strip Joint is a popular spot in Finnieston who serve great pizzas and drinks. Their pizzas are made fresh in-house every day and rolled to order. They use the finest Italian plum tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil for their pizza sauce and mozzarella.956B Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8LU.

