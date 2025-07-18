Best of Glasgow: 9 of the best bars for a drink in Finnieston this weekend

Finnieston is one of Glasgow’s trendiest areas which has a bustling food and drink scene that was once named as “the hippest place in the UK” by The Times.

You won’t be stuck for great bars if you are out and about in the neighbourhood as classic Glasgow favourites like The Park Bar and The Grove are still brilliant spots to head to.

Here are nine of the best bars to visit in Finnieston this weekend.

1 . Kelvingrove Cafe The cocktails at Kelvingrove Cafe are amongst the best in the city - so it can be hard to choose the best of the bunch. 1161 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Kelvingrove Cafe

2 . The Ben Nevis The Ben Nevis is a much-loved traditional pub on Argyle Street that is a real neighbourhood favourite. They have one of the finest selections of whisky in the city. 1147 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Visit Glasgow

3 . The Finnieston The Finnieston pride themselves on being Glasgow’s premier gin cocktail bar. Order a Picante which features Patrón Tequila, Quiquiriqui Mezcal, Spiced Pineapple Honey, Lime, and Scotch Bonnet Tincture. 1125 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND. | The Finnieston

4 . The Grove The Grove can claim to have loved Finnieston before it became trendy. It remains in the same site it always has, with a traditional interior that’s reminiscent of old-school Finnieston. 8 Kelvingrove Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7RX. | Supplied