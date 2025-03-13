Glaswegians are spoiled for choice when it comes to making plans for the weekend.

There are plenty of great outdoor spaces that you can head to in and around the city, but today we wanted to showcase the best farmers and food markets that are close to the city that you have to visit.

So whether you are looking to pick up some of the freshest produce, or fancy trying food from different cultures, we have you covered.

Here are the best farmers and food markets in and around Glasgow for 2025.

1 . Chatelherault Market Chatelherault Market is held weekly on Sundays from 9.30am - 3pm. It showcases the best produce Scotland has to offer and is easily one of our favourites to head along to. Carlisle Rd, Ferniegair, Hamilton ML3 7UE. | Chatelherault Market

2 . Partick Farmers Market Located at Mansfield Park, the market takes place from 10am-2pm on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It has been a favourite with locals for over 20 years. Mansfield St, Glasgow G11 5QP. | Supplied

3 . The Rail Yard A new outdoor food hall opened near Kelvinbridge Subway Station, just off Great Western Road in May. Resident traders Lupo Pizza, The Garden Shed and Uplands Roast will be there daily, joined on a Saturday by farmers market stalls and a selection of local food producers. The first market featured Wilson’s Catch of the Day, Peelham Farm, Locavore, Big Bear Bakery, Natural Little Bee, Three Sisters Bake, Wee Knob of Butter and Mobile Print Studio screenprinting tote bags. There was also face painting from Blue Moon Body Art. | The Rail Yard Farmers Market

4 . Park Lane Market The pop up market in Glasgow’s Southside takes place the first and last Sunday of the month. Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2HA. | Park Lane Market