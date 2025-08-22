9 best Merchant City bars for pints and cocktails this weekend

The Merchant City is an area of Glasgow that is well served when it comes to being home to great bars.

They’ve got absolutely everything, old traditional boozers where you can enjoy a pint and a bit of live karaoke, as well as trendy cocktail bars where you can drink until the wee hours.

Here are nine of the best bars for a drink in the Merchant City this weekend.

1 . The Amsterdam If you fancy a pint in the sun in Merchant City, look no further than The Amsterdam. We also recommend trying out one of their burgers. 106-108 Brunswick Street, Glasgow G1 1TF. | The Amsterdam

2 . Babbity Bowster You’ll be met with warm hospitality at this Merchant City establishment. Head here on a Saturday afternoon for their brilliant folk sessions. 16-18 Blackfriars Street, Glasgow G1 1PE. | Supplied

3 . Bar 91 The Merchant City favourite opens out to tables on the street opposite City Halls. 91 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1NP. | Bar 91

4 . Bar Home Bar Home is a stylish and lively bar in the Merchant City that is a great spot to head to for a drink. 80 Albion Street, Glasgow G1 1NY. | Bar Home