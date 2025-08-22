9 best Merchant City bars for pints and cocktails this weekend

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 13:44 BST

These are the best places to head to in the Merchant City this weekend for a drink.

The Merchant City is an area of Glasgow that is well served when it comes to being home to great bars.

They’ve got absolutely everything, old traditional boozers where you can enjoy a pint and a bit of live karaoke, as well as trendy cocktail bars where you can drink until the wee hours.

Our exclusive GlasgowWorld newsletter - Glasgow news, sport and culture - sign up now.

Here are nine of the best bars for a drink in the Merchant City this weekend.

If you fancy a pint in the sun in Merchant City, look no further than The Amsterdam. We also recommend trying out one of their burgers. 106-108 Brunswick Street, Glasgow G1 1TF.

1. The Amsterdam

If you fancy a pint in the sun in Merchant City, look no further than The Amsterdam. We also recommend trying out one of their burgers. 106-108 Brunswick Street, Glasgow G1 1TF. | The Amsterdam

You’ll be met with warm hospitality at this Merchant City establishment. Head here on a Saturday afternoon for their brilliant folk sessions. 16-18 Blackfriars Street, Glasgow G1 1PE.

2. Babbity Bowster

You’ll be met with warm hospitality at this Merchant City establishment. Head here on a Saturday afternoon for their brilliant folk sessions. 16-18 Blackfriars Street, Glasgow G1 1PE. | Supplied

The Merchant City favourite opens out to tables on the street opposite City Halls. 91 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1NP.

3. Bar 91

The Merchant City favourite opens out to tables on the street opposite City Halls. 91 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1NP. | Bar 91

Bar Home is a stylish and lively bar in the Merchant City that is a great spot to head to for a drink. 80 Albion Street, Glasgow G1 1NY.

4. Bar Home

Bar Home is a stylish and lively bar in the Merchant City that is a great spot to head to for a drink. 80 Albion Street, Glasgow G1 1NY. | Bar Home

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BarsCocktailsGlasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice