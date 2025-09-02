9 best new Glasgow restaurants of the year so far featuring Dishoom and Sisi Rooftop

As we begin to approach the end of the year, there’s new openings popping up in Glasgow on a weekly basis all over the city - so we put together this list to keep track of them.
Some places have already became a big hit with locals, with large queues continuing outside new joints in the Southside and city centre.
Here are nine of the best new Glasgow restaurant openings of the year so far.
1. Dishoom Glasgow
Dishoom Glasgow officially opened its doors to the public at the end of August inside the historic 1877 Glasgow Stock Exchange - and it’s already bringing a touch of Bombay mischief to the city. 6, 11 Nelson Mandela Pl, Glasgow G2 1QY. | Dishoom
2. SíSí Rooftop
SíSí Rooftop, a new restaurant and bar, is a stunning eighth-floor space in Glasgow’s Merchant City. Located atop The Social Hub in Candleriggs Square, the all-day venue serves Mexican-American inspired dishes, craft cocktails and curated wines, with panoramic views stretching from the city’s rooftops to the Cathkin Braes. The Social Hub, 8th Floor @, 15 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1TQ. | SiSi Rooftop
3. The Clarence
The Clarence opened on the former Shucks site in Hyndland earlier this year. The menu champions fresh seasonal ingredients - expect dry-aged steaks cooked over an open flame, monkfish tail, pork chop, chicken Kyiv and Sunday roast featuring chateaubriand. 168 Hyndland Road, Glasgow G12 9HZ. | The Clarence
4. Corner Shop
The new wine shop with a food menu that takes inspiration from Spain and France, sits on Old Dumbarton Road, opposite Dukes Bar and close to other food and drink independents including Gloriosa, Tantrum Doughnuts and Grunting Growler, the craft beer shop. The new arrival has fitted in with its neighbours, providing more reasons to venture beyond the familiar Finnieston strip on nearby Argyle Street. 45 Old Dumbarton Road G3 8RF. | Corner Shop