9 best new Glasgow restaurants of the year so far featuring Dishoom and Sisi Rooftop

4 . Corner Shop

The new wine shop with a food menu that takes inspiration from Spain and France, sits on Old Dumbarton Road, opposite Dukes Bar and close to other food and drink independents including Gloriosa, Tantrum Doughnuts and Grunting Growler, the craft beer shop. The new arrival has fitted in with its neighbours, providing more reasons to venture beyond the familiar Finnieston strip on nearby Argyle Street. 45 Old Dumbarton Road G3 8RF. | Corner Shop