9 of the best places for a Sunday roast in Glasgow this September weekend

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Sep 2025, 08:00 BST

These are some of the best places to head to in Glasgow for a Sunday roast this September weekend.

Nothing quite beats heading out for a Sunday roast at the weekend which is made even better if you know you have the Monday off work.

If you are planning on heading out for the day on Sunday, you’ll need to make sure to get a bite to eat with these nine restaurants and bars being some of our favourite places to head to for a roast dinner in Glasgow.

GlasgowWorld’s newsletter, the latest Glasgow news and culture - sign up today.

So no matter what your favourite meat, we have you covered with some of the best the city has to offer.

Here are nine of the best places to head to for a Sunday roast in Glasgow this September weekend.

Treat yourself to The Loveable Rogue's Sunday lunch which includes Speyside beef, Yorkies, beef fat garlic roasties, brisket mac ‘n’ cheese, honey root veg, vegetable ecrasé and red wine gravy. There is also a wee Rogue's menu available meaning you can head along with all the family. 333 Great Western Road, Glasgow G4 9HS.

1. The Loveable Rogue

Treat yourself to The Loveable Rogue's Sunday lunch which includes Speyside beef, Yorkies, beef fat garlic roasties, brisket mac ‘n’ cheese, honey root veg, vegetable ecrasé and red wine gravy. There is also a wee Rogue's menu available meaning you can head along with all the family. 333 Great Western Road, Glasgow G4 9HS. | Supplied

Traditional roast topside of beef, mountains of roast veg, golden roasties, Yorkshire pudding and a flood of gravy that Noah would build an ark for. Available every Sunday from noon. 17 Bain Street, Glasgow G40 2JZ.

2. Saint Luke's & The Winged Ox

Traditional roast topside of beef, mountains of roast veg, golden roasties, Yorkshire pudding and a flood of gravy that Noah would build an ark for. Available every Sunday from noon. 17 Bain Street, Glasgow G40 2JZ. | Paul Trainer

Kelvingrove Cafe in Finnieston is one of the best places to head to right now for a Sunday roast in Glasgow. 1161 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB.

3. Kelvingrove Cafe

Kelvingrove Cafe in Finnieston is one of the best places to head to right now for a Sunday roast in Glasgow. 1161 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Kelvingrove Cafe

The McMillan is a great spot to head to in Glasgow's Southside for a roast dinner. The Sunday roast includes either topside of beef, chicken breast or roasted cauliflower served with garlic roast potatoes, mash, cauliflower cheese, root vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and house gravy. 862 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2ET.

4. The McMillan

The McMillan is a great spot to head to in Glasgow's Southside for a roast dinner. The Sunday roast includes either topside of beef, chicken breast or roasted cauliflower served with garlic roast potatoes, mash, cauliflower cheese, root vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and house gravy. 862 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2ET. | The McMillan

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunday roastGlasgowRestaurantsBars
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice