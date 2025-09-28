9 of the best places for a Sunday roast in Glasgow this September weekend

Nothing quite beats heading out for a Sunday roast at the weekend which is made even better if you know you have the Monday off work.

If you are planning on heading out for the day on Sunday, you’ll need to make sure to get a bite to eat with these nine restaurants and bars being some of our favourite places to head to for a roast dinner in Glasgow.

So no matter what your favourite meat, we have you covered with some of the best the city has to offer.

Here are nine of the best places to head to for a Sunday roast in Glasgow this September weekend.

1 . The Loveable Rogue Treat yourself to The Loveable Rogue's Sunday lunch which includes Speyside beef, Yorkies, beef fat garlic roasties, brisket mac ‘n’ cheese, honey root veg, vegetable ecrasé and red wine gravy. There is also a wee Rogue's menu available meaning you can head along with all the family. 333 Great Western Road, Glasgow G4 9HS. | Supplied

2 . Saint Luke's & The Winged Ox Traditional roast topside of beef, mountains of roast veg, golden roasties, Yorkshire pudding and a flood of gravy that Noah would build an ark for. Available every Sunday from noon. 17 Bain Street, Glasgow G40 2JZ. | Paul Trainer

3 . Kelvingrove Cafe Kelvingrove Cafe in Finnieston is one of the best places to head to right now for a Sunday roast in Glasgow. 1161 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Kelvingrove Cafe