North Lanarkshire is flush with some of the best pubs in Scotland, that’s why today we wanted to pick out the very best of the best.

While North Lanarkshire may have lost many pubs alongside its industry over the last couple of decades, the ones that remain are the best in the business. Whether they be under new management or in the same family for generations, we wanted to celebrate the very best of the best when it comes to pubs in North Lanarkshire.

If you’ve ever went out for night out in Motherwell, Wishaw, Coatbridge, Airdrie, Cumbernauld, or anywhere in between, you’ll know just how great a North Lanarkshire pub can be.

Clubs are very much on the way out around North Lanarkshire - following the closure of Soul Suite in Wishaw earlier this year, it just seems like the era of regional nightclubs has come to an end.

Take a look below as we explore the nine best pubs in North Lanarkshire.

1 . The Railway Tavern The Railway Tavern is the oldest in Motherwell, and possibly North Lanarkshire to our knowledge. It's always been a good pub, but the addition of a huge beer garden and live entertainment on the weekends has turned the Tavern into one of the all-time greats in Lanarkshire. 31 Merry Street, Motherwell ML1 1JJ. | CAMRA

2 . The Big Tree The Big Tree is one of the oldest and most welcoming pubs in Coatbridge - make sure to stop by for a pint. 94 Whifflet Street, Coatbridge ML5 4EJ. | Contributed

4 . The Smiddy Inn The Smiddy is our favourite spot for a drink and a pub lunch in Cumbernauld. You get some real great value for money here on both the food and drink. Not a bad spot to watch the football either in our opinion. Ben Lawers Dr, Cumbernauld, Glasgow G68 9DN. | Belhaven Pubs