9 best restaurants and cafes for comfort food in Glasgow this autumn

As we head into the dark dreary autumn months, sometimes all we need as a comforting pick-me-up in the form of dishes we continually go back to.

You will have been eating some of these dishes since your younger days whilst others will be some you’ve grown to love.

Here are nine of the best restaurants and cafes in Glasgow where you can head for comfort food in 2025.

1 . The Loveable Rogue If you are looking for the perfect Sunday roast in Glasgow, head to the Loveable Rogue for the perfect weekend treat. 333 Great Western Road, Glasgow G4 9HS. | The Loveable Rogue

2 . Mharsanta Enjoy this massive steak and sausage pie from Merchant City Scottish restaurant, Mharsanta. The chips are huge too, If this doesn't say comfort food, I don't know what does. 26 Bell Street, Glasgow G1 1LG. | Contributed

3 . La Lanterna No matter what day of the week it is or whether you are alone, pop into La Lanterna for an exceptional plate of pasta that is like a big warm hug. 35 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 6AE. | La Lanterna

4 . Babbity Bowster Enjoy a triumph of local pub food at Babbity Bowster, served with Glasgow salad. Nothing beats their 'one and holy' macaroni. 16-18 Blackfriars Street, Glasgow G1 1PE. | Babbity Bowster