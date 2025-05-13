Glasgow's Best Spanish Restaurant 2025: 9 of the best Spanish restaurants in Glasgow

Whenever the sun is shining in Glasgow, nothing quite beats heading out for some small plates and a couple of drinks.

Tapas is a great thing to eat when meeting up with friends as you can pick dishes which you enjoy and also be introduced to new flavours meaning there is something to suit everyone.

Glasgow has fully embraced Spanish food with these being some of the finest restaurants to go and sample tapas and outstanding cuts of meats.

Here are nine of of the best Spanish restaurants in Glasgow.

1 . Malaga Tapas Malaga Tapas is a family run restaurant that has four premises in and around Glasgow. You'll be able to sample authentic Spanish dishes here and enjoy a cold pint of Victoria Malaga. 144 Park Road, Glasgow G4 9HB | Malaga Tapas

2 . Corner Shop The new wine shop with a food menu that takes inspiration from Spain and France, sits on Old Dumbarton Road, opposite Dukes Bar and close to other food and drink independents including Gloriosa, Tantrum Doughnuts and Grunting Growler, the craft beer shop. The new arrival fits in with its neighbours, providing more reasons to venture beyond the familiar Finnieston strip on nearby Argyle Street. 45 Old Dumbarton Road G3 8RF. | Corner Shop

3 . The Spanish Butcher The Spanish Butcher is set within a chic, modern New York loft style interiors. Make sure to order jamon croquetas and Galician cuts. 80 Miller Street, Glasgow G1 1DT. | The Spanish Butcher

4 . Brutti Compadres Brutti Compadres is tucked away in Glasgow's Merchant City and is sometimes described as one of the city's best kept secrets. 1TS, 3 Virginia Ct, Glasgow G1 1TE. | Brutti Compadres