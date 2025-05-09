9 of the best chain restaurants in Glasgow we can't live without

Although we always want to champion independent restaurants and bars in Glasgow, there are some places that you can always depend on whether you’re looking for a quick bite or something you are craving.

Glasgow will welcome a new chain restaurant in 2025 that is sure to be a big hit with locals as Dishoom will open in the city centre.

We’ve put together a list of the places in Glasgow that people keep on going back to that they can order their favourite dishes at including steakhouses, burger joints and sushi bars.

Here are nine of the best chain restaurants in Glasgow.

1 . The Ivy The Ivy is one of Glasgow's busiest restaurants that serves modern British & international inspired classics. It's slap bang in the middle of Buchanan Street and the interiors inside are stunning. 106 Buchanan Street, Glasgow G1 2NB. | The Ivy

2 . Five Guys Although we love to champion independent burger joints in Glasgow, if you are look for something to fill you up quick then a Five Guys tends to hit the spot. 57-61 Street Vincent St, Glasgow G2 5TF. | Five Guys

3 . Wagamama Another chain restaurant in Glasgow that is always busy is Wagamama who serve Asian food inspired by the flavours of Japan. 97 West George St, Glasgow G2 1PB. Photo: Submitted

4 . Gaucho This Argentinian steakhouse is a great spot to head to for a steak in Glasgow city centre. 7 West Nile Street, Glasgow G1 2PR. | Gaucho