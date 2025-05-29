Jinty McGuinty's is a renowned Irish pub nestled in the heart of Glasgow's West End on Ashton Lane.

The pub was established in 1991 by Jinty Lynch and her husband John, and quickly became a beloved fixture in the city's vibrant hospitality scene. It was one of the pioneering establishments that transformed Ashton Lane from a quiet alley into a bustling hub of nightlife as we know it today.

As you walk through the doors of the pub, you will be met with a warm welcome that exudes Irish charm, featuring mahogany panelling, cosy booths, and furnishings adorned with quotes from famous Irish writers of the past.

Over the years many famous faces have popped into the pub including actors, musicians and footballers. We entrusted the help of former manager Caroline Wright to find out a but more about the stars who have popped into the pub over the years after the bar recently shared a snap of Noel Gallagher in Jinty’s.

Here are some of the famous faces who have enjoyed a drink at Jinty’s over the past 34 years.

1 . Noel Gallagher Oasis' very own Noel Gallagher was pictured enjoying a pint of Guinness at Jinty's back in October 1998 with Keith Allen and John Dingwall. | Getty Images

2 . Brad Pitt We are suitably informed that Hollywood star Brad Pitt popped into Jinty's when he was filming in the city. | Getty Images

3 . Lewis Capaldi Lewis Capaldi was spotted facetiming pal Ed Sheeran as he enjoyed pints of Guinness at Jinty McGuinty's on St Patrick's Day back in 2023. | Jinty McGuinty's