Best of Glasgow: 9 famous faces who love Coia's Cafe in Dennistoun

Coia’s Cafe is famous for its homemade Italian ice-cream, hearty portions, best customer service and warm environment, The restaurant is known as the beating heart of Glasgow’s East End and is loved by local customers and Glasgow celebrities too.

The very first Coia’s Cafe - originally on the corner of Duke Street, was opened by Carmine and Amalia Coia, Italian immigrants from the small settlement of Filignano, in the Isernia province south of Rome. Their son, Nicky Coia and wife Ena took over in the 1950’s, and then, in the 1980’s, the ownership transferred to current owners Alfredo and Antonia Coia - the third generation of the family to run the business.

Back in 2006, the local favourite undertook an extensive refurbishment of the existing café while also expanding into a newly built premises next door, to include a takeaway food section and delicatessen. Carlo Coia, son of Alfredo and Antonia, has taken over the ropes of a business which has been in his family’s hands since September, 1928.

Here are some of the famous faces who love Coia’s Cafe in Dennistoun.

1 . Ford Kiernan Ford Kiernan has been a longstanding customer at Coia's Cafe having grown up in the East End. | Coia's Cafe

2 . Elaine C Smith Elaine C Smith has been a regular at Coia's for many years. | Coia's Cafe

3 . Danny McGrain Celtic legend Danny McGrain has been a regular visitor to Coia's Cafe on Duke Street in the east end of the city for many years. | Coia's Cafe