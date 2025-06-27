9 Glasgow Southside restaurants, bars and cafes to visit this weekend

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:32 BST

These are some of the best restaurants, bars and coffee shops to visit in the Southside this weekend.

Glasgow’s Southside is home to some of the best eateries and bars anywhere in the city, which is why people chose to spend their weekends out and about in neighbourhoods such as Shawlands, Strathbungo and Battlefield.

We’ve picked out some of our top choices of places in the Southside you can head to this weekend.

1. Bar Vini

Bar Vini is a great little restaurant and bar in Glasgow's Southside who have a constantly changing specials menu as well as having a great selection of wine to choose from. Pictured here is the tasty rigatoni con salsiccia. 80 Victoria Road, Glasgow G42 7AA. | Supplied

2. Showa Coffee House

After closing their popular business in Lerwick last year, Terence Tsao and Emilu Hasegawa bring Showa Coffee House to the Southside of Glasgow with cakes, coffee and matcha. 34 Minard Road, Glasgow G41 2HW. | Showa

3. The Indian on Skirving Street

The award-winning restaurant has been serving the people of Shawlands since 2016 having been recognised with many awards. Try these tamarind chicken wings. 15 Skirving Street, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3AB. | Supplied

4. The Allison Arms

The Allison Arms is always a busy wee Southside spot. They have a great selection of drinks on offer and you'll be sure to receive a warm welcome. 720 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2AD. | The Allison Arms

