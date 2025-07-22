As we approach the end of July, there’s new openings popping up in Glasgow on a weekly basis all over the city - so we put together this list to keep track of them.
There is everything from new rooftop bars in the Merchant City to neighbourhood Italian restaurants in Dennistoun.
Here are nine new bars and restaurants opening soon in Glasgow.
1. SíSí Rooftop
SíSí Rooftop, a new restaurant and bar, has unveiled a first look inside its stunning eighth-floor space ahead of its opening in Glasgow’s Merchant City on Friday, 1 August. Located atop The Social Hub in Candleriggs Square, the all-day venue will serve Mexican-American inspired dishes, craft cocktails and curated wines, with panoramic views stretching from the city’s rooftops to the Cathkin Braes. | Sisi
2. Dishoom
Dishoom is one of the most hotly anticipated new openings coming to Glasgow City Centre. Work is still being done on the refitting, but we expect to see it open for service in August. Work on the front of the restaurant is almost complete. The new addition to the local food seen will soon take its place at the ground floor location of the former stock exchange building on Nelson Mandela Place. Dishoom is a wildly popular chain of restaurants inspired by Irani cafes that were popular in Mumbai in the 1960s. It first opened in London’s Covent Garden in 2010 and has grown from there. The menu combines elements of comfort food and street food. Their breakfast naan breads have a cult following. | Glasgowist
3. Grosso
Former footballer turned Open Goal podcast presenter Si Ferry says food and football have always been his twin passions. Now he is set to open his own restaurant on Duke Street later this summer. The former Lloyds TSB bank unit is in the process of being transformed into a new Italian restaurant, Grosso that will open in August. It’s just an open space at the moment but Si shows me plans of how the tiled interiors will look, the open kitchen and pizza oven and seating for 50 diners. When we visited, a team of builders are busy creating this new neighbourhood spot to plans by Glasgow design house Lucid Interiors - their previous work includes The Gleneagles Hotel, The Fingal at Leith and Seamill Hydro. | Supplied
4. Grilled by Ajay Kumar
Grilled by Ajay Kumar is a new restaurant coming to Glasgow by Chef Ajay Kumar that will include premium cuts and bold flavours. | Swadish
