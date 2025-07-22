2 . Dishoom

Dishoom is one of the most hotly anticipated new openings coming to Glasgow City Centre. Work is still being done on the refitting, but we expect to see it open for service in August. Work on the front of the restaurant is almost complete. The new addition to the local food seen will soon take its place at the ground floor location of the former stock exchange building on Nelson Mandela Place. Dishoom is a wildly popular chain of restaurants inspired by Irani cafes that were popular in Mumbai in the 1960s. It first opened in London's Covent Garden in 2010 and has grown from there. The menu combines elements of comfort food and street food. Their breakfast naan breads have a cult following.