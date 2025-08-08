Glasgow is pub city - with hundreds of public houses in the city accommodating each and every type of sub-culture. There’s still a place for the classic ‘old-school’ pubs.
Sometimes you might just fancy an old classic pub where you can get lost in conversation with punters at the bar and spend an afternoon or evening.
Here are some of the best old school traditional pubs you can visit in Glasgow this weekend.
1. The Doublet
Opened in 1962 - the traditional West End pub has proved popular to this day. If it's a sunny day, grab a seat outside. 74 Park Road, Glasgow G4 9JF. | National World
2. Hielan Jessie
The Hielan Jessie is a regular haunt for folk around the Gallowgate. It's a great spot to head to at the weekends with their karaoke being a big hit. 374 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TX. | Hielan Jessie
3. The Laurieston
Described by CAMRA as ‘one of the most remarkable pub interiors in the UK’ - The Laurieston still features the near exact-same interiors as it did from its (circa) 1960 remodelling - with CAMRA remarking most on the pubs ‘island bar style'. 58 Bridge Street, Glasgow G5 9HU. | The Laurieston
4. The Aragon
A proper old school pub on Byres Road, you can find a real mix of old and young punters in The Aragon, whether their a student or long since retired, all are welcome in The Aragon. 131 Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8TT. | The Aragon
