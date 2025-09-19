Best of Glasgow: 9 reasons why Battlefield is one of Glasgow's best food and drink neighbourhoods

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2025, 13:03 BST

These are the best food and drink spots to check out in Battlefield in the Southside of the city.

Battlefield is arguably one of Glasgow Southside’s most underrated neighbourhoods, even though plenty of folk from across the city are now deciding to move there.

The area takes its name from the 1568 Battle of Langside with there being a monument revealed in 1887 to commemorate the 320th anniversary of the battle.

It has a bustling food and drink scene which is why we wanted to shine the spotlight on it after a couple of new openings.

Here are nine of the best places to check out in Battlefield.

Battlefield Rest is one of our favourite neighbourhood Italian restaurants in Glasgow. The building which the restaurant is based at has been a local landmark in Battlefield since 1915. The B-listed building was sold to Marco Giannasi in early 1993 who transformed the building into a restaurant a year later. 55 Battlefield Road, Langside, Glasgow G42 9JL.

1. Battlefield Rest

Frank's Pizza brought New York-style pizza to Battlefield at the end of May 2024. The menu includes their signature pizzas including pepperoni, salami or sausage and peppers. Expect sides like mozzarella sticks, garlic bread knots and chicken tenders. A new addition to the Southside version of Frank’s is wine, beer and cocktails as the new place has a drinks licence. 34 Sinclair Drive, Glasgow, G42 9QE.

2. Frank's Pizza

Big Bear Bakery have two locations in Glasgow with their Battlefield premises having a fantastic selection of pastries, sourdough and celebration cakes. 54 Sinclair Drive, Glasgow G42 9PY.

3. Big Bear Bakery

Queens Diner is the newest addition to the Southside's bustling food and drink scene. The American-style diner has opened in the former Grain and Grind on Battlefield Road. They're serving great coffee, hot sub rolls and a juicy cheese burger. 50 Battlefield Road, Glasgow G42 9QF.

4. Queens Diner

