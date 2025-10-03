Dumbarton Road in Glasgow’s West End is one of the city’s best known streets with it having a thriving food and drink scene.

A few years back Partick which is centred around Dumbarton Road was named as one of the the “hippest neighbourhoods” in the UK which was no great surprise given the swath of independent cafes, restaurants and bars which Glaswegians flock to.

Here are nine of the best places on Dumbarton Road making Partick one of Glasgow’s best food and drink neighbourhoods.

1 . West Side Tavern Order a pizza from West Side Tavern in Partick, with san marzano sugo, mozzarella, pepperoni, hot honey and chillies on top. 162 Dumbarton Road, Partick G11 6XE. | West Side Tavern

2 . The Lismore A short walk from Kelvinhall Underground station on Dumbarton Road, is the much-loved Lismore. There are dozens of malt whiskies for sale in the two adjoining bars and the pub is also well known for its live music. 206 Dumbarton Road, Partick, Glasgow G11 6UN. | The Lismore

3 . Gaga Bar + Kitchen Enjoy Malaysian influenced Southeast Asian dishes at Gaga Bar + Kitchen, to be accompanied by colourful, quirky cocktails. 566 Dumbarton Road, Partick G11 6RH. | Gaga

4 . Celino’s Partick You'll be met with an exceptional deli counter as you enter Celino's who serve terrific food throughout the day. 235 Dumbarton Road, Partick, Glasgow G11 6AB. | Celino’s Partick