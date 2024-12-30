9 reasons why Miller Street is the place to eat and drink in Glasgow city centre in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 09:42 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 14:11 GMT

The best spots which you have to visit on Miller Street, one of Glasgow’s most bustling food and drink hubs

Miller Street is an exciting place to be in Glasgow city centre, as the street is home to several fantastic bars and restaurants.

Glasgow favourites Paesano have been trading on the street for almost a decade whilst the likes of The Spanish Butcher and others making it one of the best places to head to in the city.

Here is nine reasons why Miller Street is the place to be in Glasgow city centre in 2025.

Sebb's opened on Miller Street on 19 November. You'll find them in the basement under Margo. There is food cooked over fire, wines on tap, a dedicated cocktail kitchen and a top-tier sound system. 68 Miller Street, Glasgow.

1. Sebb's

Sebb's opened on Miller Street on 19 November. You'll find them in the basement under Margo. There is food cooked over fire, wines on tap, a dedicated cocktail kitchen and a top-tier sound system. 68 Miller Street, Glasgow. | Sebb's

Choose from a Galician or Scottish Chateaubriand to share at the Spanish Butcher which is one of Glasgow's finest steak restaurants. 80 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT.

2. The Spanish Butcher

Choose from a Galician or Scottish Chateaubriand to share at the Spanish Butcher which is one of Glasgow's finest steak restaurants. 80 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT. | The Spanish Butcher

Paesano have established themselves as a Glasgow institution serving traditional Napoletana pizza and their story began on Miller Street back in 2015. It's walk in only here, so no need to book ahead. 94 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT.

3. Paesano

Paesano have established themselves as a Glasgow institution serving traditional Napoletana pizza and their story began on Miller Street back in 2015. It's walk in only here, so no need to book ahead. 94 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT. | Paesano

Margo opened their doors on Miller Street in October. The brand new restaurant from the team behind Ox and Finch serve a menu of snacks, small plates and larger sharing dishes cooked over fire, highlighting produce sourced from the finest growers and makers. The menu will evolve regularly, with a focus on seasonality, Scottish seafood, meat butchered in-house, and bread and pasta made from scratch. 68 Miller Street, Glasgow.

4. Margo

Margo opened their doors on Miller Street in October. The brand new restaurant from the team behind Ox and Finch serve a menu of snacks, small plates and larger sharing dishes cooked over fire, highlighting produce sourced from the finest growers and makers. The menu will evolve regularly, with a focus on seasonality, Scottish seafood, meat butchered in-house, and bread and pasta made from scratch. 68 Miller Street, Glasgow. | Margo

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowBarsRestaurants
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice