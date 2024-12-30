4 . Margo

Margo opened their doors on Miller Street in October. The brand new restaurant from the team behind Ox and Finch serve a menu of snacks, small plates and larger sharing dishes cooked over fire, highlighting produce sourced from the finest growers and makers. The menu will evolve regularly, with a focus on seasonality, Scottish seafood, meat butchered in-house, and bread and pasta made from scratch. 68 Miller Street, Glasgow. | Margo