Miller Street is an exciting place to be in Glasgow city centre, as the street is home to several fantastic bars and restaurants.
Glasgow favourites Paesano have been trading on the street for almost a decade whilst the likes of The Spanish Butcher and others making it one of the best places to head to in the city.
Here is nine reasons why Miller Street is the place to be in Glasgow city centre in 2025.
1. Sebb's
Sebb's opened on Miller Street on 19 November. You'll find them in the basement under Margo. There is food cooked over fire, wines on tap, a dedicated cocktail kitchen and a top-tier sound system. 68 Miller Street, Glasgow. | Sebb's
2. The Spanish Butcher
Choose from a Galician or Scottish Chateaubriand to share at the Spanish Butcher which is one of Glasgow's finest steak restaurants. 80 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT. | The Spanish Butcher
3. Paesano
Paesano have established themselves as a Glasgow institution serving traditional Napoletana pizza and their story began on Miller Street back in 2015. It's walk in only here, so no need to book ahead. 94 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT. | Paesano
4. Margo
Margo opened their doors on Miller Street in October. The brand new restaurant from the team behind Ox and Finch serve a menu of snacks, small plates and larger sharing dishes cooked over fire, highlighting produce sourced from the finest growers and makers. The menu will evolve regularly, with a focus on seasonality, Scottish seafood, meat butchered in-house, and bread and pasta made from scratch. 68 Miller Street, Glasgow. | Margo
