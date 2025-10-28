Miller Street is one of Glasgow’s most exciting streets right now for food and drink as it is home to to several fantastic bars and restaurants.

Glasgow favourites Paesano have been trading on the street for almost a decade whilst the likes of The Spanish Butcher and Margo and others making it one of the best places to head to in the city centre.

Here are nine reasons why Miller Street makes the Merchant City one of Glasgow's best food and drink neighbourhoods

1 . Margo Margo opened their doors on Miller Street last October. The restaurant from the team behind Ox and Finch serve a menu of snacks, small plates and larger sharing dishes cooked over fire, highlighting produce sourced from the finest growers and makers. The menu evolves regularly, with a focus on seasonality, Scottish seafood, meat butchered in-house, and bread and pasta made from scratch. 68 Miller Street, Glasgow. | Margo

2 . The Spanish Butcher Choose from a Galician or Scottish Chateaubriand to share at the Spanish Butcher which is one of Glasgow's finest steak restaurants. 80 Miller Street, Glasgow G1 1DT. | The Spanish Butcher

3 . Sebb's Sebb's opened on Miller Street last November. You'll find them in the basement under Margo. There is food cooked over fire, wines on tap, a dedicated cocktail kitchen and a top-tier sound system. 68 Miller Street, Glasgow. | Sebb's

4 . Paesano Pizza Paesano have established themselves as a Glasgow institution serving traditional Napoletana pizza and their story began on Miller Street back in 2015. It's walk in only here, so no need to book ahead. 94 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT. | Paesano