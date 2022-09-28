Fans of the classic cocktail will be able to enjoy a range of them at a dedicated Negroni bar in Glasgow.

Following a spike in consumer demand, The Dakota Glasgow hotel team have revealed details of their new Negroni bar.

The in house mixology team will be blending their negronis using their own bespoke three litre barrel, which is made by Campari, that will age on the bar. This process will allow the Dakota team the option to bottle or serve aged Negroni‘s straight from the barrel.

The Negroni bar will open this month

The Negroni Bar will be situated in the Dakota Glasgow Library Bar, a bar space that offers guests direct access to the city’s best kept secret - the Dakota Terrace - a space that feels stylish and intimate despite being in the heart of the bustling city centre.

Commenting on the forthcoming Negroni bar launch, food and beverage manager Kieran Docherty said: “Over the past year we have seen a real trend with our guests both old and new, ordering Negronis, despite them not being listed on our classic cocktail menu.

“We have been working closely with the team at Campari to curate a Negroni cocktail menu that really focuses on taste and quality to ensure we are offering the best Negroni‘s in the city.

“We are delighted to offer guests our own barrel aged house Negroni, which is very special and tastes delicious. On the new Negroni menu we have also included some Negroni’s ‘with a twist’ so there is something to suit all palates. Several of the new Negroni cocktails available were created originally in iconic bars across the world such as ‘The Old Pal’ a Negroni with Rye, that was first served in the renowned Harry’s Bar in 1928.”