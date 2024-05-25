A Korean street food cafe has opened in Finnieston
CJ’s K-Cafe serves up Korean fried chicken, rice bowls alongside halal and vegan dishes. The new dining room is located within the K-Photo studio Life4Cuts on Argyle Street. CJ’s K-Cafe is an offshoot of Yorokobi by CJ, a Michelin recommended Korean restaurant in Aberdeen. Opened by chef Jang, who has almost 30 years experience working in kitchens in Korea and the UK.
The opening announcement said: "We are proud to mention that Yorkobi By CJ have branched to Glasgow and will be launching a Korean cafe/bistro. In the heart of Finnieston, Glasgow, we have uniquely decided to combine a Korean street food bistro/cafe with a famous photo-booth franchise Life4cuts. We want to give you a piece of the ultimate Korean experience here in Scotland."
On the menu: CJ’s K-Cafe
Starters include goroke, pumpkin croquettes with katsu sauce; tteokbokki, traditional Korean spicy rice cakes with fish cakes and takoyaki, octopus in batter topped with katsuobushi flakes and karaage sauce.
Kimbap rice is seasoned with sesame oil and wrapped in a similar fashion to sushi with fillings like bulgogi beef, tuna or seasoned vegetables. Traditional Korean bibimbab rice bowls come with fried tofu, beef or kimchi tuna. Then there is Korean style fried chicken or a selection of gyoza to try.
CJ’s K-Cafe / Life 4 Cuts 1016 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8LX
