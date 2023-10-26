A weird and wonderful Dark Carnival is coming to Glasgow this Halloween

Enter the weird, wacky and downright wonderful this Halloween at the immersive Dark Carnival in the city centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

You’re invited to embrace the eerie and extraordinary as VEGA’s new Halloween offering promises a weekend of spine-tingling magic and captivating performances from the realms of Burlesque, Illusion, and Contortion.

Debuting on Halloween weekend on Saturday, 28th October, two enthralling Dark Carnival events - a cabaret, and an elevated dinner will be hosted at VEGA’s sky-high bar from 12 until 4pm and 6pm until late into the night. Each event has been a carefully curated spectacle, featuring the mysterious and the macabre against the stunning backdrop of Glasgow’s skyline and neon-lit Halloween-transformed interiors. Book your place at vegaglasgow.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Afternoon performances include Rockabilly pin up Tootsie Annie, who will bring her inimitable burlesque style to the Carnival, alongside must-see mind-bending performances from illusionist Prof. Cogsworth that will leave you questioning reality.

Puppeteer Paul Ross will be hosting the cabaret session, complete with his master puppets. While professional contortionist and purveyor of strange, Minnie Knot is sure to please with her skills of extreme flexibility.

In the interactive evening session, artists will not just perform, but interact with tables, weaving a web of wonder and mystery in VEGA.

In addition to the magnetic entertainment, guests will enjoy two limited edition Halloween-inspired cocktails, frightful fizz, and one dish from an exclusive menu as part of the ticket price. Don’t miss out on trying ‘They All Float Down Here,’ a monster cocktail with Mapmakers Rum, Glayva, lime, and Orgeat, or the ghoulish ‘Vampire’s Kiss’ with Rock Rose Navy Strength gin, Velvet Falernum, passion fruit, and citrus.

VEGA PRESENTS DARK CARNIVAL

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exclusive Halloween drinks will be available all month at VEGA, but the Dark Carnival events will only be showing on Saturday, 28th October. So, embrace the eerie and extraordinary and join VEGA for a Halloween experience you won’t forget. Tickets will sell out, so be quick or regret it…

Dark Carnival Cabaret

Tickets via vegaglasgow.com

Saturday 28 Oct , 12-4pm

£39pp, advance booking only

Hosted by Paul Puppeteer with Halloween decor, live DJs and performances from Tootsie Annie, Prof Cogsworth and Minnie Knot. Ticket includes entertainment, welcome snacks, two welcome Halloween cocktails, one brunch main meal and a half bottle of Prosecco per person.

Dark Carnival Dinner

Tickets via vegaglasgow.com

Saturday 28 Oct ,6 - 9.30pm (Tables can be booked any time from 6 until 7pm)

£39pp, advance booking onlyHalloween decor, live DJs and interactive performances throughout the evening Ticket includes entertainment, welcome snacks, two welcome Halloween cocktails, one dinner main meal dish and a half bottle of Prosecco per person.